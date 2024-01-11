Sam Raimi, 'Charmed' Stars Combs And Mcgowan, Lewis, Lee Added To FAN EXPO Cleveland Lineup

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Legendary director Sam Raimi, the 'Charmed' duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, 'Harry Potter' standout Matthew Lewis and Jason Lee ('My Name is Earl,' The Incredibles) have been added to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Cleveland, April 12-14 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.



The three join previously announced The Lord of the Rings 'four hobbits' Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Charlie Cox (ï¿1⁄2Daredevil,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Boardwalk Empireï¿1⁄2) as early guests on the roster, three months out from the pop culture extravaganza.



Raimi is one of the most celebrated and innovative directors of the past 40 years, making his first big splash with The Evil Dead in 1981. He is known for that franchise as well as hits like Spider-Man (2002), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) and the 2022 hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, among scores of producing, directing, writing and acting credits.



Combs starred in "Charmed," which ran for eight seasons and has adopted a huge, loyal following since, as "Piper Halliwell," one of three witch sisters fighting evil in modern day San Francisco. That followed her breakout role in 88 episodes of the hit series "Picket Fences" and later led to appearances in more than 30 series and movies and a long run as "Ella Montgomery" on "Pretty Little Liars."



Her ï¿1⁄2Charmedï¿1⁄2 co-star McGowan played long-lost sister "Paige Matthews" for the final five seasons of the series. The Italian-born actress first caught major attention for her role as "Tatum Riley" in the horror blockbuster Scream (1996) opposite Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. She has appeared in more than 60 films and shows as an actress and is also an accomplished producer and director.



Lewis portrayed "Neville Longbottom" in numerous iterations of the Harry Potter franchise, including several of the blockbuster feature films, video games and videos. More recently, he has appeared as "Hugh Hutton" on the popular British series "All Creatures Great and Small."



A native of Southern California, Lee is a photographer, producer, director, and actor. Having established a successful career as a professional skateboarder during the sport's pivotal late 80s and early 90s period, Lee would go on to pursue acting, which would lead to working in film, television, and voiceover, and with such directors as Kevin Smith, Lawrence Kasdan, Cameron Crowe and Rebecca Miller.



Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now. Advance pricing is available until March 28. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canadaï¿1⁄2, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallasï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Bostonï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouverï¿1⁄2, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, FAN EXPO Chicago, and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

