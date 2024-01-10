Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swaging Machines Market 2024-2028

Increased demand for swaging machines for automobiles is a key factor driving market growth.

Hydraulic swaging machines, Pneumatic Swaging Machines, Automotive Swaging Machines, and CNC Swaging Machines cater to this rise, aligning with the escalating need for Industrial Swaging Machines, Aerospace Swaging Machines, and HVAC Swaging Machines applications. This increase in demand highlights the significant

role of Metalworking Machinery, driving innovation and efficiency in this segment.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the swaging machines market: CENTRAL WIRE INDUSTRIES, Chant Engineering Co. Inc., Deep Industrial Corp., FENN, Gold International Machinery Corp., Kuriyama of America Inc., Micro Hydro Technic Pvt. Ltd., Patson Machines Pvt. Ltd., RAS Reinhardt Maschinenbau GmbH, SAHM SPLICE GmbH, Scorpion Equipment, Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd., Simpletec Automatics Pvt. Ltd., Talurit Group, The Weir Group Plc, Victory Machinery Corp., Yashwant Industries, SLS Machinery Co. Ltd., HOREN INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., and Fichter formtec GmbH

Swaging Machines Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.21% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend



The increasing use of swaging machines in the furniture industry is a major trend in the market. Swaging Dies, Precision Swaging, and Custom Swaging Solutions meet the demand for high-speed swaging, seamless tube swaging, and precise Swaging Processes. Cold swaging and Hot Swaging techniques, along with Tube swaging and Wire Swaging capabilities, play significant roles in catering to the furniture sector's diverse needs. Rotary Swaging emerges as a versatile solution, showcasing its adaptability in crafting intricate furniture components.

Significant Challenge

The lack of skilled labor to operate swaging machines is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

This challenge

impacts Swaging Services, hindering the potential growth of the Swaging Industry. Despite positive Swaging Market Trends, the lack of trained personnel affects Swaging Machine Manufacturers, Swaging Machine Suppliers, and Swaging Machine Maintenance services. The absence of skilled labor impedes efficient Production Swaging, emphasizing the urgent need for training and education in Swaging Technology and Swaging Applications, essential for utilizing Swaging Tools effectively.

The report

Keg Segments:

The

radial swaging machine segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

A radial swaging machine segment serves as a precise metalworking tool for shaping cylindrical workpieces. It is especially valuable for diminishing tube or rod diameters, crafting tapered forms, and producing intricate patterns. This process finds applications across diverse industries like aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing, facilitating the creation of components with precise geometric attributes.

