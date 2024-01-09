High Inventory Can Be A Challenge For Microscope & Telescope Companies, Amscope Focus On Reliable Microscope & Telescope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Amscope focus on reliable Microscopes & Telescopes. High Inventory can be a challenge for Microscope & Telescope companies.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amscope is a company known for producing a variety of microscopes and has also ventured into the field of telescopes. Their telescopes are designed to cater to both amateur astronomers and educational purposes. These telescopes typically feature options like refractive and reflective lenses, which are essential for different kinds of astronomical observations.AMSCOPE TELESCOPESAmscope Refractor ALT-AZ Telescope TLS-PAZ-90660: Amscope TLS-PAZ-90660 Refractor ALT-AZ Telescope comes with Altitude Azimuth Mount, 90mm Aperture, 600mm Focal Length, Stainless Steel Tripod and Red Dot Finder. Refractor Telescope with 90mm Aperture, 600mm Focal Length. Includes three 1.25” eyepieces: 26mm, 9mm, 6.3mm, and 2X Barlow lens. Equipped with a. Red Dot Finder, Stainless Steel Tripod, Accessory Tray, and more! Designed for kids & students ages 12+ . School & Parent approved for [STEM] learning programs & [STEAM] learning programs. ( )The refractive telescopes from Amscope use lenses to gather and focus light, which makes them suitable for viewing planets and the moon. They often come with a variety of eyepieces and sometimes include a Barlow lens to increase the viewing power.Amscope Focal Length Kid's Compact Refractor Telescope TLS-S70300: Amscope TLS-S70300 Focal Length Kid's Compact Refractor Telescope has a 15X-150X Magnification, a 300x70mm Focal Length and comes with a Tripod. This 15X-150X magnification, 300mm focal length, 70mm aperture telescope is a great starter telescope for kids, beginners, and amateur astronomers alike to explore the night sky, moon, and planets!. Includes two eyepieces (6mm and 20mm) that allow for the telescope to be used for sightseeing in addition to space viewing. Comes with everything you need to start your journey into astronomy including 6mm and 20mm eyepieces, a 3X Barlow lens for high magnification, a finder scope, and a tripod. Designed for kids & students ages 8+. School & Parent approved for [STEM] learning programs & [STEAM] learning programs. ( )Reflective telescopes, another type offered by Amscope, use mirrors instead of lenses. These are generally preferred for deep-sky viewing, such as galaxies and nebulae, due to their larger aperture sizes compared to refractors of the same price range. Amscope telescopes usually include features like adjustable tripods, finder scopes, and sometimes computerized mounts, depending on the model. They are designed to be user-friendly, aiming to provide an accessible entry point into astronomy for beginners and hobbyists.Amscope Reflector EQ Telescope - TLS-PEQ-114900: Amscope TLS-PEQ-114900 Reflector EQ Telescope comes with Equatorial Mount, 114mm Aperture, 900mm Focal Length, Stainless Steel Tripod and Red Dot Finder. Reflector Telescope with 114mm Aperture, 900mm Focal Length. Equatorial mount design with slow motion controls for seamless tracking of celestial objects. Includes three 1.25” eyepieces: 26mm, 9mm, 6.3mm, and 2X Barlow lens. Equipped with a Red Dot Finder, Stainless Steel Tripod, Accessory Tray, and more! Suitable Design for kids & students ages 12+. School & Parent approved for [STEM] learning programs & [STEAM] learning programs. ( )It's also notable that Amscope telescopes often come with educational materials and software, which can be particularly beneficial for those new to astronomy, helping them to identify celestial objects and learn more about the night sky.Amscope Refractor EQ Telescope - TLS-MEQ-70900: Amscope TLS-MEQ-70900 Refractor EQ Telescope comes with Equatorial Mount, 70mm Aperture, 900mm Focal Length, Stainless Steel Tripod and Red Dot Finder. Refractor Telescope with 70mm Aperture, 900mm Focal Length. Equatorial mount design with slow motion controls for seamless tracking of celestial objects. Includes three 1.25” eyepieces: 26mm, 9mm, 6.3mm, and 2X Barlow lens. Equipped with a Red Dot Finder, Stainless Steel Tripod, Accessory Tray, and more! Suitable Design for kids & students ages 12+. School & Parent approved for [STEM] learning programs & [STEAM] learning programs. ( )In terms of quality and price, Amscope telescopes are a balance between affordability and functionality, making them popular choice among schools, amateur astronomers, and hobbyists.Amscope Kid's Refractor Telescope - TLS-70700: The Amscope TLS-70700 Kid's Refractor Telescope has 35X-350X Magnification, 700x70mm Focal Length comes with a Tripod and Azimuth Mount. This 35X-350X magnification, 700mm focal length, 70mm aperture telescope is a great long distance telescope for kids, beginners, and amateur astronomers to explore the night sky, moon, and planets! Includes two 1.25” eyepieces (6mm and 20mm) that allow for the telescope to be used for sightseeing in addition to space viewing. Increase the telescope's reach with a 3X Barlow lens (included) for additional magnification which will help when searching for Jupiter's moons or Saturn's rings. This telescope is fitted with an alt azimuth (two-axis) mount for support and rotation vertically or horizontally. Comes with everything you need to start your journey into astronomy including 6mm and 20mm eyepieces, a 3X Barlow lens for high magnification, a finder scope, and a tripod. Suitable Design for kids & students ages 8+. School & Parent approved for [STEM] learning programs & [STEAM] programs. ( )KIDS & STUDENT MICROSCOPESAmscope microscopes for children, teens, and college-age students have been designed to age-effectively open up the world of microscopy. From youth age kits to high power compound or low power stereo microscopes, there is a microscope product available for each age level. Amscope Kids and IQCrew brand products are specially designed to support [STEM] learning programs & [STEAM] learning programs.(KIDS MICROSCOPES, CHILDRENS MICROSCOPES, STUDENT MICROSCOPES, TEENS MICROSCOPES, COLLEGE STUDENTS, MICROSCOPY)Kid's M30-ABS-KT2 Amscope Starter Kid's Microscopes Kit - This kit includes a metal microscope with magnifications from 120X to 1200X, prepared slides, blank slides, and accessories for young scientists.IQCREW by Amscope -M40-K-MDM35: Kid's 85+ piece Premium Microscope, Color Camera and Interactive Kid's Friendly Software Kit. New from Amscope – our premium 85+ piece microscope and color camera kit with exclusive kid's friendly software, blank and prepared slides, experiment ideas, tools, and other accessories all in a rugged ABS plastic carrying case. All metal high-quality microscope with precision focus optics, magnifications ranging from 120X up to 1200X, easy focus system, two light sources, a built-in color filter wheel and much more! Premium at-home or in-school lab with over 85 accessories and newly designed ABS carrying case Premium kit includes a color digital USB2.0 20mm eyepiece camera that allows your child to easily connect to a computer and download or edit pictures of specimens directly from the microscope. Exclusive kid's friendly patent-pending software downloads easily – contains a microscope how-to section, sample. specimen library, and an interactive real-time specimen image editing page. Save images or videos of any specimen being examined for school projects, to send to relatives or friends or to compare to professional samples. A great fun gift to promote STEM learning and to keep children engage with science and learning from home. Recommended for children ages 8 and higher. Microscope Manual Download. Middle School Camera Software for Windows and Mac computers. ( )IQCREW M44-KT Amscope Beginner Kid's Microscopes with LED - Designed for younger users, this model features a monocular viewing head, fixed magnification, and an LED light source for clear microscopic viewing.M162C-2L-PB10 Amscope Kid's Microscopes - Optical glass monocular microscope with top & bottom LED lights. 40X-1000X Five widefield magnificationsSturdy metal frame with coaxial coarse & fine focusing. Compatible with 110V power adapter or AA batteries. Single lens condenser with 6-hole disc diaphragm. Five blank and five prepared slide kit. Recommended for Ages 10 & Up.IQCrew by AmScope - M40-BKI-PSI: Premium 85+ pc 120X-1200X Microscope and Camera Kit w/Kid's Friendly Interactive Software and Deluxe Insect Exploration Kit. Introduce your child to the microscopic Insect World with our 85+ piece premium microscope kit and Deluxe Insect Exploration Kit.. A great gift to promote STEM learning and to and help your child develop science skills in school or at home. The 85+ piece Premium Microscope kit includes a 120X to 1200X metal monocular microscope, .3 megapixel USB 2.0 color digital eyepiece camera, our exclusive Kid's Friendly Interactive Software and much more. From tools, to slides, experiments and more - this kit will entertain and educate your child for hours and hours. The 120x-1200X all metal precision focus microscope is built- to last. It is battery operated, includes two light sources and is easy to focus. Amscope's Kid's Friendly Software makes connecting your microscope to a PC or Mac and viewing specimens in real time fun and easy. The software includes many features not found elsewhere - a specimen photo editing page, sample specimen libraries, a microscope how-to section and much more. The software is easy to download and included with the purchase of this premium kit. Improve you child's reading skills with the 96 page full color book '1000 Facts About Insects' from the National Geographic Kids. New Kid's Friendly Software – an Amscope exclusive that makes it fun and easy for your child to use camera software. Camera Software Download Windows and Mac computers. ( )The website's goal is to enhance education by providing products that make learning engaging and memorable. Its inventory includes an extensive selection of microscopes designed for different purposes and audiences, from laboratories to academic institutions and various industries.MICROSCOPE SLIDESAmscope microscope slides are designed for use in various microscopy applications. These slides are typically made from high-quality glass materials, ensuring clarity and durability. They come in standard dimensions, usually 1" x 3" (25mm x 75mm), making them compatible with most microscopes. The slides are often sold in packs, varying in quantity to cater to different user needs, from educational purposes to professional laboratory use.The surface of Amscope slides is typically flat and optically clear, which is essential for accurate specimen observation. This clarity allows for detailed examination of samples, whether they are biological specimens, industrial materials, or educational demonstrations. Some slides may feature frosted ends, which provide a convenient area for labeling and organization without interfering with the viewing area.Amscope 50 Biology Prepared Microscope Slides Set - PS50A. 50-piece very nice microscope prepared slide set of various plants, insects and animal tissues (SET 50A). Preserved in Cedar Wood Oil and Sealed by Coverslip. Labeled and Stored in a Fine Crafted Varnished Wooden Case. Optical Glass Slide Dimensions: 3"x1"x0.04" (75mmx25mmx1mm). Manufactured under ISO 9001 Quality Control Standard. This is a 50-piece very nice prepared microscope slide set of Biology Pathology. The prepared slides we offer are professionally hand mounted, accurately stained, and individually labeled. Our microscope slides are great for students of all ages, from home-schoolers to college students looking for an excellent introduction to microscopy. The prepared slides give you the most diverse possible biological selection. They are cover-slipped and preserved in cedar wood oil. These slides are premium and machine cleaned giving a sharp image. All slides are carefully labeled for easy reference and are arranged in a fine crafted varnished wooden case with brass hardware. This slide set is a rare mix of 50 prepared slides from which students can find a lot of fun. It is excellent for educational use and is perfect for all levels of student study including home school program. This slides set is brand new and has never been used, so your slides will be clean and free of scratches or damage. There is no risk of contamination from previous use. ( )

Amscope Sales Team

United Scope / Amscope

+1 888-950-2888

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok