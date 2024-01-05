COP29 In Azerbaijan Sparks Widespread Interest - Even On The Guardian's Supportive Pages

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5 . The buzz around
COP29 in Azerbaijan, even on The Guardian's usually critical pages,
really showcases Azerbaijan's heightened geopolitical standing.
Hosting COP29 reflects President Ilham Aliyev's forward-thinking
foreign policy.
Even The Guardian, always critical about Azerbaijan and its
wins, could not pass up on this. They gave a nod to the appointment
of Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources, as COP29's president, highlighting his green
efforts.
"Babayev does have form in environmental protection, having
spent three years as Socar's vice-president for ecology, in which
time he oversaw efforts to remediate Azerbaijan's contaminated
soils," they noted.
Reporters also pointed out that after becoming minister, Babayev
organized Azerbaijan's first-ever eco conference. "He described
remediation as the“shared mission and moral imperative” of all
Azerbaijanis," the article says.
The Guardian also made a point that the UN was pleased with
Babayev's appointment. "Simon Stiell, the UN climate change
executive secretary, welcomed the appointment, exhorting his team
to work with Babayev and Yalchin Rafiyev, his lead negotiator, to
deliver a successful Cop29," they mentioned.
