Kerala: Video Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan Goes Viral On Social Media; WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A video song praising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) is going viral on social media. The Chief Minister is also given many epithets in the songs including Covid savior, flood savior, and more. The song has also received much criticism from the opposition parties. The video song is directed by Nishant Nila. The video titled 'Kerala CM' was produced by TS Satheesh under the banner of Saj Production House.





In the song, the CM Pinarayi Vijayan is described as a hero roaring like a lion and an eagle flying in a storm. The party activities of CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Brennan College have also been depicted in the video song. The song begins with criticism that the gold smuggling controversy is a conspiracy. The song came when the CPM was preparing for the Lok Sabha Election. The new song was released at a time when the controversy over a woman from the party staged a Mega Thiruvathira with a song in praise of Pinarayi Vijayan is raging..

Social media users are reacting dramatically to the video, which is going viral very quickly. While some of them are making fun of it, others are endorsing it.

