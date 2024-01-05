Zelensky's War Increasingly Seen As 'Fought By The Poor'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After the failure of Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive, Kiev finds itself at a major crossroads with no easy options.

The demand late last year by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, for the mobilization of an additional 500,000 troops over the next few months signals both resolve and desperation. It will likely make Ukrainian domestic politics more fractious but it could also buy Zelensky time to reconsider his own endgame and how to get there.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 , Ukraine's armed forces have had a strength of around a million soldiers, with continuous regular mobilization compensating for losses on the battlefield.

Against this background, the target of an additional half a million troops constitutes a significant increase of 50% above the current baseline. There are several possible reasons for this.

First, it could be an indication of the real scale of losses at the front over the past year. Ukraine suffered high rates of attrition as a result of relentless Russian counterattacks, including along the long stretch of the frontline in Donbas.

There is also increasing concern over the sustainability of Western support. Kiev may be anticipating a need to compensate for an expected decrease in Western supplies of arms and ammunition by increasing human resources on the ground.

Russia's recent mobilization of 170,000 new troops brings the total strength of its armed forces to around 1.3 million. So Zelensky's announcement may simply be an attempt to level the playing field in terms of troop numbers.

Taken together, all three of these possible explanations also indicate a concern about the likelihood of a new Russian offensive in 2024.

Whatever the ultimate Russian war aims might be, Moscow's territorial claim to the whole of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia is one of the more concrete – and hitherto unachieved – objectives.