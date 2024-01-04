Irrigation Sprinkler Heads Market To Reach CAGR Of 7.2% By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the irrigation sprinkler heads market is largely attributed to technological advancements and collaborative efforts.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Irrigation Sprinkler Heads Market share is expected to gain traction at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2032. Irrigation sprinklers are the go-to choice for watering crops, lawns, and golf courses. The sprinkler head is a crucial component of the sprinkler system as it helps to distribute water over a designated area. Depending on the user's requirements, sprinkler heads can be fixed or rotated. Sprinkler heads are responsible for ensuring the water coverage is uniform and efficient.

Due to environmental changes, the demand for irrigation sprinkler heads has increased with the growing need for water conservation activities. This is largely attributed to the effectiveness of sprinkler irrigation in efficiently utilizing water resources. Sprinkler irrigation covers a larger area without wasting precious water resources by providing an even water distribution.

As the population continues to increase, the need for food production also rises, and sprinkler irrigation systems have become an indispensable tool in agricultural practices. It is projected that the demand for irrigation sprinklers will continue to increase with the growth of farming practices.

Segmentation Overview:

The global irrigation sprinkler heads market has been segmented into types, water pressure, price, application, sprinkler range, and region. Pop-up sprinklers are the most commonly used type of sprinkler head for residential and commercial gardens. They provide efficient watering in smaller field areas, covering a distance between 3 and 15 feet. The water pressure level of 30 psi is ideal for irrigation, creating larger water droplets and even water application.

Irrigation Sprinkler Heads Market Report Highlights:

The global irrigation sprinkler heads market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2032.

The demand for irrigation sprinklers is rising due to modernization and smart agriculture.

The irrigation sprinkler head market has a significant presence in North America. The United States is the major user of sprinkler irrigation systems, resulting in a growing demand for irrigation sprinkler heads.

Some prominent players in the irrigation sprinkler heads market report include Rain Bird, The Toro Company, K-Rain, Hunter Industries, Orbit Irrigation, Weathermatic, Hydro Rain, Irritrol Systems, Jain Irrigation, and Nelson Irrigation.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Joseph Sadler joins K-Rain Manufacturing as a Regional Sales Manager.

- Hydro-Rain now exclusively utilizes renewable electric sources for sustainability.

Irrigation Sprinkler Heads Market Segmentation:

By Types : Pop-up Sprinklers, Fixed Spray Heads, Rotor Heads, Shrub Sprinklers, and Bubblers

By Water Pressure: 10-30 psi, 31-50 psi, 51 psi and above

By Price : USD 10-20, USD 20-30, USD 30-40 and above

By Application : Residential and Commercial

By Sprinkler range : 10 feet-50 feet, 50 feet-100 feet, 100 feet-150 feet

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

