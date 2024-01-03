               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Iran


1/3/2024 3:10:39 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3 . Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Iran over casualties following two blasts in Kerman province, Trend reports.

“We express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist act in Kerman province of Iran, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

As a country deeply suffered from terrorism, Azerbaijan condemns all its forms and manifestations,” reads the statement published on the ministry's X account.

Two explosions rocked a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman province, southeastern Iran.

The blasts resulted in the loss of at least 103 lives, with 211 individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by authorities.

Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in 2020 in Iraq.

