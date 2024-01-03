Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3 . Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Iran over casualties
following two blasts in Kerman province, Trend reports.
“We express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims
of the terrorist act in Kerman province of Iran, and wish a speedy
recovery to those injured.
As a country deeply suffered from terrorism, Azerbaijan condemns
all its forms and manifestations,” reads the statement published on
the ministry's X account.
Two explosions rocked a procession commemorating the death
anniversary of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman province,
southeastern Iran.
The blasts resulted in the loss of at least 103 lives, with 211
individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by authorities.
Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in 2020 in
Iraq.
MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107682127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.