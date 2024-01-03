MSI Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Ascolta, Bolstering Advanced AI And Software Development Capabilities For Government And Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Science and Innovation (MSI), a premier provider of expert solutions with two decades of experience in government, commercial, and non-profit sectors, today announced the acquisition of Ascolta into its corporate family, a leader in software development and information security services.

This acquisition is a testament to MSI's commitment to evolving and expanding its services, specifically enhancing its prowess in artificial intelligence and DevOps solutions for federal agencies. Ascolta's stellar reputation in DevOps, cloud migration, information security and management positions MSI to address the intricate challenges of software development and deployment within the federal landscape.

Dan Heckman, CEO of MSI, emphasized the significance of this partnership, "The acquisition of Ascolta is a pivotal milestone for MSI, fortifying our portfolio in AI and technical solutions. This enables us to provide even better solutions to solving complex problems for our clients."

Neal McHugh, CTO of Ascolta, expressed shared enthusiasm, "This union marks a new chapter for Ascolta, amplifying our reach to delivering state-of-the-art technical services. Our collaborative efforts with MSI will allow us to apply our deep expertise in creating secure, technical solutions for the government."

The fusion synergizes MSI's extensive experience with Ascolta's innovative strategies, promising an unparalleled value proposition for clients. With a focus on leveraging advanced AI and emerging solutions, MSI is set to tackle complex challenges in dynamic environments.

About MSI

MSI is a boutique consultancy founded on the principles of innovative thinking, data-driven design, and deep knowledge of management sciences. With over two decades of experience solving complex problems for clients, MSI creates well-researched, proven solutions that are deeply impactful to improving organization performance.

.

About Ascolta

Founded in 2014, Ascolta focuses on delivering software development and design, DevOps and cloud migration services. We provide advanced technical services in information security, cloud management, adoption and migration. Ascolta develops and delivers system integration and professional services specializing in DevOps services that enable organizations to rapidly deploy solutions in the cloud or on premise.

Our DevOps heritage and extensive experience navigating the DoD Risk Management Framework (RMF) and DoD software testing and fielding processes help provide a sustainable solution to complex software problems.

