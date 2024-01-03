Now Byju’S Group General Counsel Roshan Thomas Moves On

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) In yet another high-profile exit at Byju's, its Group General Counsel Roshan Thomas has moved on from the edtech unicorn after more than 2.5 years.

In a LinkedIn post, Thomas said that after more than 2.5 years as the Group General Counsel at Byju's,“I am announcing the conclusion of this chapter.”

“My decision to move on comes after careful consideration of various factors. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside talented colleagues and professionals. Navigating through challenging and tumultuous situations has been both a learning experience and a privilege,” Thomas wrote.

He added that he is excited about the future and new possibilities.

“I look forward to staying connected and exploring new horizons,” Thomas added.

Other top-level exits at Byju's in recent months include Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel, India Business Chief Mrinal Mohit and a couple of business vertical heads.

Last month, Byju's shareholders approved the company's audited financials for the fiscal year 2022 at its high-voltage Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM also cleared a resolution on reappointment of MSKA & ASSOCIATES, a member firm of BDO International, as Byju's statutory auditor.

While revenues surged to Rs 3,569 crore in FY22 from Rs 1,552 crore in FY21, operating loss narrowed to Rs 2,253 crore in FY22, from Rs 2,406 crore in FY21.

However, the company is yet to make its FY22 financial results public.

