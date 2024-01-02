Valgenesis VLMS To Drive Digital Transformation For Leading Spanish Pharmaceutical Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a leading Spanish pharmaceutical company selected ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system – to digitize its corporate validation process.

Founded in Spain over eight decades ago, the company focuses on developing over the counter (OTC) drugs and products. Since then, it has grown its production to include prescription (RX) drugs and launched its first generic product on the Spanish market.

The company's decision to transition from conventional paper-based methods signifies its move toward 100% digital operations, marking a new era in efficiency and traceability in manufacturing operations. The ValGenesis VLMS provides an all-encompassing digital solution to fully manage their validation lifecycle, ensuring accuracy, data integrity, and compliance with worldwide regulatory standards.

"We are pleased to onboard our first Spanish customer and first partner deal in the region," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "This win represents a step-change in the way ValGenesis and its partners collaboratively address the industry's needs. We look forward to helping our customer leverage cutting-edge digital validation technology on their path to digital transformation,

balancing speed with strict adherence to regulatory compliance."



About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit .

