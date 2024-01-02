Several Emirates A380 Being Dismantled, Cannibalised At DWC

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Several Emirates A380 are being dismantled and cannibalised at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) currently.

Reports showed several Emirates Airbus A380s are currently stored at the airport also known as Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) for dismantling.

The Emirates A380, after retirement in April 2020, was dismantled by Falcon Aircraft Recycling. It took less than five months in the process.

Emirates currently operates close to 90 A380s. In 2022, the airline launched its retrofit programme, with 67 A380s earmarked for a revamp across every cabin class, including the installation of new Premium Economy Class cabins.

DWC was supposed to be Dubai's mega-hub by 2017 for the massive Emirates A380 fleet . However, it appears to have turned into a graveyard where the flag carrier of Dubai is storing the A380s.

DWC is an international airport in Jebel Ali, 37 kilometres southwest of Dubai, UAE. It opened on June 27, 2010. Al Maktoum International Airport is also hosting the biennial Dubai Airshow .

