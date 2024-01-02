NB Tech Acquisitions Announces New Leadership Team

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2024) - NB Tech Acquisitions, a prominent player in the tech acquisition and development sector, is thrilled to announce significant changes to its executive leadership team, marking a new chapter in the company's growth and expansion.







NB Tech Acquisitions

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Richard O'Connor Steps in as CEO to Spearhead NBTA ECOM FUND

NB Tech Acquisitions proudly announces the appointment of Richard O'Connor as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a storied career in private equity and a series of successful business ventures, Richard brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic growth and innovation. In his new role, Richard's first mission is to establish the NBTA ECOM FUND , a groundbreaking initiative aimed at capitalizing on opportunities in the online retail economy.

Jacob Crocker Joins as CFO

Joining Richard in steering NB Tech Acquisitions towards new horizons is Jacob Crocker, appointed as the Chief Financial Officer. Jacob's exceptional background in private wealth management and his academic achievements in finance place him in an ideal position to oversee the company's financial operations and strategy.

Savanna Spieckerman Appointed as Chief Compliance Officer

Savanna Spieckerman is taking the role of Chief Compliance Officer. Her extensive knowledge in business and big data, combined with her experience in regulatory compliance, makes her an invaluable addition to the team, ensuring the highest standards of compliance and ethical business practices.

Eric Liboiron Continues as President and Chairman of the Board

Eric Liboiron, a driving force behind NB Tech Acquisitions' success, will continue in his role as President and Chairman of the Board. Eric's visionary leadership and entrepreneurial expertise have been instrumental in shaping the company's direction and will remain critical as NB Tech Acquisitions embarks on this new phase of growth.

These appointments reflect NB Tech Acquisitions' commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the tech acquisition sector. The new leadership team is poised to lead the company into an era of unprecedented growth and success.

About NB Tech Acquisitions

NB Tech Acquisitions, located at 620 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1100, in Newport Beach, CA, is a leader in acquiring and developing technology assets. With a focus on innovative and cutting-edge technologies, NB Tech Acquisitions is committed to transforming code-based projects into profitable ventures.

Contact Info:

Name: Savanna Spieckerman

Email: ...

Organization: NB Tech Acquisitions

Address: 620 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1100 Newport Beach, CA, 92660

Phone: 949-204-0288

Website:







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: NB Tech Acquisitions Corp.