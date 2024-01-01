President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Cuban President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel
Bermúdez.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
To His Excellency Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of
the Republic of Cuba
t is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of
Cuba – Liberation Day that on my behalf and on behalf of the people
of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your
entire people.
We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of
traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba. I
believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to
strengthen relations between our countries, and further expand our
bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests
of our peoples.
Taking this pleasant opportunity, I extend my sincerest
congratulations to you on the occasion of the New Year 2024 and
wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of
Cuba.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 December 2023
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107673808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.