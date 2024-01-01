DHL, JAL Pair Up On 767-300F Operations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Tokyo : DHL Express and Japan Airlines (JAL) signed a long-term agreement to utilise JAL's Boeing 767-300 freighters.

The companies said in a press release that they aim to use the new partnership to leverage "growing customer demand in the expanding international express and e-commerce shipping market in the East Asia region".

JAL's partnership with DHL will support previously announced plans to connect Japan, Seoul, Shanghai, and Taipei using Boeing 767-300ER freighters.

About the development, Yuichiro Kito, Executive Officer, Cargo and Mail, Japan Airlines, said, "We view this agreement as further solidifying the longstanding partnership between JAL and DHL. As we operate our own freighters for the first time in 13 years, we will contribute to solving social issues and also position it as the driver of our company's dramatic business growth in addition to meeting the growing needs of our customers."

Tony Khan, President and Representative Director, DHL Express Japan, commented, "This new agreement with JAL is an important milestone for DHL as we continue to strengthen our air network between Japan and East Asia. By ensuring the stability of our air network, we can also provide a more flexible and stable response to shipment growth and demand changes, especially between China and Japan, which is one of the most important routes."