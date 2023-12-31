Yemen's Houthi Group Says 10 Fighters Killed By US Navy Forces In Red Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Jan 1 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group has said that 10 of its fighters were killed by US naval forces in the Red Sea while they were trying to hijack a commercial ship in international waters.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Sunday in a statement broadcast live by the group's al-Masirah TV that the US forces attacked three boats belonging to the Houthi rebels, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the rebels were "performing their humanitarian and moral duty" to prevent Israel-related ships from passing through the Red Sea, "in solidarity and support for the Palestinian people."

The spokesman said the US "bears the consequences of this crime," and that the "military movements in the Red Sea to protect Israeli ships will not prevent Yemen (Houthi militia) from performing its humanitarian duty in support of Palestine and Gaza".

The Houthi official also added that the rebel group targetted the cargo ship "with appropriate naval missiles," without saying whether the missiles hit the target.

Earlier on Sunday, the US Central Command said its naval forces responded to a distress call from a merchant boat in the Red Sea reporting being under a Houthi attack, sinking three Houthi boats and killing all their crews.

The Singapore-flagged "container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats ... originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen," the US Central Command wrote on the social media platform X.

The Houthi militants fired "small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU, getting to within 20 metre of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel," it said.

"US helicopters from the USS EISENHOWER (CVN 69) and GRAVELY (DDG 107) responded to the distress call and in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the US helicopters ... The US Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defence, sinking three of the four small boats and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area," it added.

"There was no damage to US personnel or equipment," the US Central Command noted.

Hours earlier on Sunday, the US Central Command said the container ship reported that it was struck by a missile while transiting the southern Red Sea, and there were no injuries among its crew.

"While responding, the USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships," the US Central Command said in another post on X.

"This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19," it added.

The Houthi militia has escalated their attacks on Israel-linked ships since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, demanding that food and medicine aid be allowed to enter the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

The Houthi rebel militia controls much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

