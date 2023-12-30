Saudi Elevator Company Signs Agency Agreement In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia's Gulf Elevators and Escalators Co. (GEEC) , a subsidiary of Mayar Holding , has signed an exclusive agency agreement with Midpoint Trading and Agencies Ltd. in Iraq.

According to a statement from Mayar, under the three-year agreement, Midpoint Trading and Agencies will exclusively market, sell, install, and maintain Gulf Elevators' elevator and escalator products in Iraq.

The CEO of Mayar Holdings, Engineer Abdulmajeed bin Abdulmohsen Al Alsheikh, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, emphasizing its significance in the company's expansion strategy and regional market presence.

Mr. Amir Amer Abdulameer, the Managing Director of Midpoint Trading and Agencies Ltd., also expressed his delight with the agreement, highlighting the significant opportunity it represents for the company to enhance its presence in the Iraqi market and deliver high-quality products and services to customers in the Republic of Iraq.

(Source: Mayar)

