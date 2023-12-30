(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moldova expects to receive 300 million euros from the European Union in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Economy, Budget and Finance Radu Marian.

The EU summit on December 14 decided to launch negotiations on future EU membership with Ukraine and Moldova.

"Obviously, we will negotiate. In 2024, we expect an inflow of about 300 million euros. Part of it should go to finance the deficit, given that there are funds, many of them are free (grants)," Marian said.

According to him, these funds are allocated to Moldova as a candidate country. He believes that the money will be used to finance energy efficiency projects, as well as to invest in schools.

"In 2027, we may have even more funds. We are currently negotiating with the European Union to get access to more funds much earlier," Marian added.