(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moldova expects to receive 300 million euros from the European
Union in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the
chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Economy, Budget and
Finance Radu Marian.
The EU summit on December 14 decided to launch negotiations on
future EU membership with Ukraine and Moldova.
"Obviously, we will negotiate. In 2024, we expect an inflow of
about 300 million euros. Part of it should go to finance the
deficit, given that there are funds, many of them are free
(grants)," Marian said.
According to him, these funds are allocated to Moldova as a
candidate country. He believes that the money will be used to
finance energy efficiency projects, as well as to invest in
schools.
"In 2027, we may have even more funds. We are currently
negotiating with the European Union to get access to more funds
much earlier," Marian added.
