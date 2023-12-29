Five Civilians Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region's Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka and Toretsk.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the preliminary data, the enemy shelled settlements with the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery.

In particular, on December 29, 2023, Russian occupiers struck the detached house suburbs in Krasnohorivka with artillery. A man, 41, and a woman, 83, were injured. A man, 79, who was staying inside his house, also received injuries.

In Avdiivka, a man, 50, was taken to hospital in grave condition as the enemy projectile hit his house.

Russians also attacked Toretsk. A woman, 60, received shrapnel injuries and suffered a broken leg in her own yard.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with combat drones and different missiles. The enemy used 158 air assault weapons in total.