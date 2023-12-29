Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Golf Bag To Secure Clubs In Upright Position (TNO-205)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to keep golf clubs secure in an upright position within a golf bag," said an inventor, from Baton Rouge, La., "so I invented the GOLF GEAR. My design would prevent potential damage and unwanted noise associated with golf clubs hitting within the bag."

The invention provides an improved design for a golf bag. In doing so, it ensures that the golf clubs remain in an upright position. As a result, it prevents the movement of the golf clubs when walking or riding in a golf cart and it could help to prevent damage. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp