Taj Mahal To Agra Fort: 7 Most-Visited Monuments In India


12/29/2023 4:00:54 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taj Mahal to Agra Fort are 7 most-visited monuments in India. From the ethereal beauty of the Taj to the historical significance of the Red Fort, each destination unfolds tales of grandeur. Explore the regal Amber Fort, iconic Gateway of India, majestic Mysore Palace, and ancient Ajanta Caves for a journey through India's rich heritage

Taj Mahal, Agra

A symbol of eternal love, its mesmerizing white marble architecture and intricate details make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering a romantic and cultural experience

Gateway of India, Mumbai

Iconic Mumbai landmark, witnessing historical events. Its blend of Indo-Saracenic and Muslim architectural styles makes it a must-visit, overlooking the Arabian Sea

Amber Fort, Jaipur

A blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture, the fort's majestic presence atop a hill offers stunning views. The Sheesh Mahal's intricate mirror work is a highlight

Red Fort, Delhi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it's a symbol of India's rich history. The impressive red sandstone structure served as the main residence of Mughal emperors

Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Another UNESCO site in Agra, it narrates Mughal history. Its red sandstone walls and stunning structures inside, like Jahangir Mahal, captivate visitors

Mysore Palace, Mysore

The opulent palace is a blend of Indo-Saracenic, Rajput, Hindu, and Gothic architectural styles. Illuminated during festivals, it's a cultural extravaganza

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

A UNESCO treasure, these ancient caves showcase Buddhist art with exquisite paintings and sculptures, dating back to the 2nd century BCE

