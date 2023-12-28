France Refuses To Investigate Facts Related To Activities Of Embassy Staff In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a press
conference on the results of the year that France refused to
investigate facts related to the activities of the embassy staff in
"Two employees of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan are
recognised as undesirable persons. However, two days before that,
we sent a note to the French Embassy. The existence of serious
facts related to these persons and the importance and necessity of
their investigation were stated by the state bodies of Azerbaijan.
But they refused to investigate the case."
"If the French state was sure of the innocence of its employees,
it could have gone for it. There was no response from them.
Yesterday, France declared two members of our ambassador's staff
persona non grata. There is a difference between the steps taken by
us and by France. We speak with evidence and facts. This
unjustified step of the French side was another wrong step for this
country," the minister emphasised.
