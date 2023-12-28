FINCA Azerbaijan Successfully Repaid 3 Million AZN Bond At Maturity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FINCA Azerbaijan non-banking credit organization (NBCO) has
announced the successful full repayment of its inaugural public
bond issued in December 2021. The 3 million AZN bond, reaching its
maturity, was entirely paid off, marking a new significant
milestone for the financial institution.
This accomplishment underscores FINCA Azerbaijan's unwavering
commitment to financial responsibility and transparency. The timely
and complete repayment of the bond demonstrates the stability and
resilience of FINCA Azerbaijan's financial operations.
Mr. Timothy Tarrant, CEO of FINCA Azerbaijan, expressed his
appreciation, saying: "We are thrilled to announce the successful
repayment of our first public bond, issued in 2021. This
achievement is a testament to the trust placed in us by our
investors. We are grateful for their continued support and
confidence in our institution. We remain dedicated to maintaining
the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency."
As FINCA Azerbaijan celebrates this achievement, it looks
forward to building on this success and continuing to be a reliable
partner for investors in the years to come. The institution remains
committed to its mission of providing inclusive financial services
that empower individuals and communities.
