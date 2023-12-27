Russia Concealing Crimes Committed By Invaders On Own Soil - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Crime rates in the Russian regions bordering the unrecognized entity "LPR" are no longer publicly available.

That's according to the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian authorities have classified data on the increasing crime rates in Kursk and Belgorod regions, both bordering Ukraine. The corresponding decision is related to the fact that in 2023, the said regions were leaders in terms of the number of crimes involving firearms, committed by military personnel or 'special military operation' veterans,” the report reads.

It is noted that most of the crimes that the invaders commit in temporarily occupied areas are not registered at all, therefore no probes are launched whatsoever.

"However, none of those complicit in crimes against the Ukrainian people will escape punishment," the Center for National Resistance emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion forces deployed reinforcements to the captured territories in a bid to locate and neutralize partisans operating in the area.