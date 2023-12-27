Leading Software Development Company, Valyr, Marks A New Chapter With SDVOSB Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Valyr, formerly American Web Devs, proudly announces its latest milestones as it continues to carve its niche in the tech industry. The company, led by CEO Gabriel Albanes, has received certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) from the Small Business Administration (SBA).This recognition comes as Valyr expands its footprint, opening a new office just outside of St. Augustine, Florida, in Jacksonville.“Valyr is comprised of passionate professionals, many of whom began their technology careers after retiring from military service. We all have this tenacity and commitment to creating dynamic tech that our clients can practically and purposefully use. We've set a very high standard in our flagship Pittsburgh location. And now, as an SDVOSB software development partner, we are especially delighted to bring that same ethos to Jacksonville.” says Gabriel, who co-founded Valyr with his wife, COO Melissa Albanes.The SDVOSB certification positions Valyr as a key player in supporting the federal government's procurement objectives, contributing to the allocation of contracts to businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. The company's ethos of trust, integrity, responsiveness, transparency, and giving back will be at the forefront as they immerse themselves in the government market.In addition to the SDVOSB certification, Valyr also serves organizations as a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)."The intersection of our certifications and the Jacksonville expansion is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact," says Gabriel Albanes. "We are not just a technology company; we are a catalyst for change, contributing to the communities we serve and providing opportunities for those who have served our nation."ABOUT VALYR:Valyr (“valor”) is a software development and technology company. Founded and run by a veteran family and certified as an SDVOSB and MBE, we have honorably served U.S. businesses, agencies, and communities since 2019, providing custom software solutions that achieve outstanding results. Learn more at and follow along on social media @valyrtech.

