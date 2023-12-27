UNICOM Engineering Revolutionizes Data Center Solutions With Newest Immersion-Ready Servers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driving Innovations in Server Platforms for Sustainable High Performance Computing

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering , a leading provider of application platforms and lifecycle support services for software technology developers, data center infrastructure, and OEMs worldwide, has announced the expansion of its cutting-edge portfolio of immersion-ready servers designed in collaboration with industry leaders, Intel and Dell Technologies. As the demand for higher computing power continues to surge in our data-driven world, UNICOM Engineering recognizes the urgent need for energy-efficient and sustainable technologies to meet these challenges. Launching the new immersion-ready servers underscores the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology while prioritizing environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.



"Building on our history of innovation, our engineering team works in partnership with both Dell Technologies OEM Solutions and Intel to make some of the densest, energy-efficient platforms in the market leveraging single-phase immersion cooling," said Austin Hipes, Chief Technologist and VP of Engineering, UNICOM Engineering. Built on Dell PowerEdge 16G servers, the newest immersion-ready platforms optimized by UNICOM Engineering feature up to two 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and are compatible with the release of 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The R660-IR, R760-IR, R760xa-IR, and C6620-IR bring exceptional processing performance and design to cater to a broad spectrum of workloads, ranging from High-Performance Computing (HPC), High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA), and High-Frequency Trading (HFT) to traditional corporate IT, virtual desktop infrastructure, and advanced AI and machine learning applications. These cutting-edge solutions deliver substantial throughput improvements and address modern systems' growing power and thermal requirements. With support for PCIe Gen5, this technology enables faster data transfer rates, allowing for seamless performance and enhanced productivity. The platforms incorporate liquid immersion cooling features to ensure optimal performance and reliability, dissipating heat efficiently, preventing overheating issues, and ensuring stable operation even under demanding workloads.



Rusty Cone, General Manager for UNICOM Engineering, expressed tight alignment with our strategic partners to meet critical initiatives. "The intersection of technology and the environment drives us to find solutions that meet the future demand of consumption while ensuring we are working in harmony with Intel and Dell Technologies to realize a sustainable future." In embracing immersion cooling, operational leaders are committed to responsible resource management, aligning with calls for environmental responsibility and energy efficiency. The technology has a proven track record in real-world applications, reducing Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) values, minimizing water consumption, and integrating waste heat into the local energy landscape. The advantages of liquid cooling are compelling, driving organizations to switch. Liquid cooling systems offer more significant cooling effectiveness and sustainability benefits by requiring less power than air cooling, higher server density, and enhanced data center design flexibility. As a result, more CPUs and GPUs can operate within a given server, optimizing rack space.

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, industry experts predict significant growth in the liquid cooling market, with projections reaching $7.8 billion at a CAGR of 24.4% by 2028. 1 UNICOM Engineering anticipates liquid cooling playing an increasingly pivotal role in data center design, especially as organizations prioritize sustainability. Those relying solely on traditional air-cooling methods face challenges competing with counterparts embracing denser, high-performing environments supported by liquid cooling solutions.

As a strategic system integration partner, UNICOM Engineering provides the solution design, regulatory compliance, logistics, installation services, and global support required for immersion solutions. The company's commitment to seamless technology transitions is reflected in its comprehensive validation and optimization services, ensuring that customers can take full advantage of liquid and immersion cooling. Visit the liquid cooling landing page for more information, resources, podcasts, and more.

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, .

