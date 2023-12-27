               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zurich Airport Passenger Numbers Higher Than Before Pandemic


12/27/2023 4:13:09 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) El aeropuerto de Zúrich registra más pasajeros que antes de la pandemia

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

Slightly fewer than 90,000 travelers passed through Zurich Airport on Friday, a spokesperson for Zurich Airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Although the airport doesn't give an exact figure, they confirmed this is higher than in 2019, when around 85,000 passengers flew in and out of Zurich.

MENAFN27122023000210011054ID1107660761

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search