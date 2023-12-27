Zurich Airport Passenger Numbers Higher Than Before Pandemic

Slightly fewer than 90,000 travelers passed through Zurich Airport on Friday, a spokesperson for Zurich Airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Although the airport doesn't give an exact figure, they confirmed this is higher than in 2019, when around 85,000 passengers flew in and out of Zurich.

