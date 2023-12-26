Online Residence Application Support For The Japan Immigration Bureau Via API

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nishiyama Immigration Service

Complete various applications to the Japan Immigration Bureau online, such as application for certificate of eligibility etc.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nishiyama Immigration Service (Ota-ku, Tokyo, Japan: ) will start a residence application agency service using the residence application online API. The Immigration Services Agency launched an online residence application system in 2019, but the majority of applications are currently made at counters, especially at regional immigration bureaus in metropolitan areas. , customers are forced to wait an enormous amount of time.In 2020, the online residence application system released a new API function that links to the system, making it possible to apply electronically via Mynaportal(an online service managed by the government of Japan). This allows applicants (foreign nationals themselves), agents, and intermediaries such as lawyers and administrative scriveners to submit application data via systems such as websites developed by private service providers.Rather than inputting data directly into the Immigration Agency's online residence application system, the application process can be completed all at once and streamlined by linking data between Immigration Bureau's system and core business systems independently developed by private service providers. (More user-friendly input functions, online data transmission, inquiry of reception/examination results at any time, etc. can be achieved.)Nishiyama Immigration Service announced to launch a new residence application support service using the online residence application API developed by Nishiyama Chizai Co., Ltd. (Ota-ku, Tokyo: ), a system development company, in order to provide streamlined and low-cost services for companies and organizations accepting foreign nationals in Japan.The service's outline can be viewed in .

Kenji Nishiyama

Nishiyama Immigration Service

+81 3-6807-4676

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other