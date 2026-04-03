K'taka Govt Makes It Mandatory For Private Hospitals To Report Cases Of Pregnant Minors

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) The Karnataka government issued guidelines on Friday, making it mandatory for private hospitals operating in the state to report cases of pregnant minors under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Issued by the Health and Family Welfare Services, the guidelines state, "Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, cases of pregnancy among girls below 18 years of age are legally considered serious offences that must be mandatorily reported."

"Under Section 19 (1) of the POCSO Act, reporting of offences, not withstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974) any person (including the child), who has apprehension that an offence under this Act is likely to be committed or has knowledge that such an offence has been committed, he shall provide such information to, (a) The Special Juvenile Police Unit; or (b) The local police."

It said, "In any case where a pregnant minor girl is admitted to a private hospital, the concerned doctor must immediately inform the nearest Special Juvenile Police Unit or the local police station. Failure to report such cases will result in legal punitive action against the doctors and the private hospitals concerned. Any person, being in charge of any company or an institution (by whatever name called) who fails to report the commission of an offence under sub-section (1) of section 19 in respect of a subordinate under his control, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and with fine."

"In such cases, the Child Helpline number 1098 must be immediately informed by making a call. This will help in taking necessary protective and rehabilitation measures," the government statement stated.

The government mandated that, in this context, all private hospitals in the state must comply with the said guidelines. Details of POCSO cases must be properly recorded. Medical records must be maintained in accordance with the law. Patient confidentiality must be ensured. Necessary cooperation must be extended to investigating authorities, it emphasised.

All private hospitals must create awareness among their doctors and staff about the provisions and rules of the POCSO Act, the guidelines stated.

Strict compliance with these instructions must be ensured. These guidelines come into immediate effect. Failure to adhere to the above directions will result in legal action against the concerned private hospital or doctor, the guidelines said.