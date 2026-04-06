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Four Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Lebanon Residential Building
(MENAFN) At least four people were killed Sunday night after an Israeli airstrike tore through a residential building in Lebanon's Mount Lebanon Governorate, with the death toll including a prominent local political figure, according to a Lebanese TV channel.
The strike hit the Tallet Ain Saadeh area, east of Beirut, claiming the life of Pierre Mouawad, head of the Yahchouch Center of the Lebanese Forces. Mouawad, who resided on the building's second floor, was among those confirmed dead based on available information at press time.
His wife remains unaccounted for, buried beneath the rubble as Lebanese Civil Defense teams press forward with search and rescue operations to locate her, Al Jadeed reported. In a grim twist, information also indicated that the individual believed to have been the primary target of the strike escaped the building shortly before the attack was carried out.
In a separate but related development on Sunday, Candice Ardell, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), raised alarm over incidents involving Hezbollah members and Israeli soldiers discharging projectiles and gunfire at or near UN positions — violence that has already resulted in fatalities and injuries among international peacekeepers.
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that Ardell said these activities endanger peacekeepers and reminded all parties on the ground of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.
The bloodshed unfolded against the backdrop of escalating regional hostilities implicating the United States, Israel, and Iran, compounded by a series of recent incidents targeting UNIFIL positions across southern Lebanon.
The strike hit the Tallet Ain Saadeh area, east of Beirut, claiming the life of Pierre Mouawad, head of the Yahchouch Center of the Lebanese Forces. Mouawad, who resided on the building's second floor, was among those confirmed dead based on available information at press time.
His wife remains unaccounted for, buried beneath the rubble as Lebanese Civil Defense teams press forward with search and rescue operations to locate her, Al Jadeed reported. In a grim twist, information also indicated that the individual believed to have been the primary target of the strike escaped the building shortly before the attack was carried out.
In a separate but related development on Sunday, Candice Ardell, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), raised alarm over incidents involving Hezbollah members and Israeli soldiers discharging projectiles and gunfire at or near UN positions — violence that has already resulted in fatalities and injuries among international peacekeepers.
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that Ardell said these activities endanger peacekeepers and reminded all parties on the ground of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.
The bloodshed unfolded against the backdrop of escalating regional hostilities implicating the United States, Israel, and Iran, compounded by a series of recent incidents targeting UNIFIL positions across southern Lebanon.
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