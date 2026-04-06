QC's Board Of Directors Discusses Challenges Faced By Private Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) Board of Directors held a meeting yesterday, chaired by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani (pictured), Chairman of the Board.

The Board discussed the key challenges facing the Qatari private sector amid the current regional developments, particularly those related to the availability of goods and products and ensuring their continued flow to the local market.

The Board underscored QC's pivotal role in identifying the challenges faced by companies, introducing them with the relevant authorities to find effective solutions.

In this regard, emphasis was placed on strengthening communication channels with private sector companies to better understand their needs and to address obstacles that may hinder their operations.

The Board also reviewed the ongoing efforts aimed at securing supply chains and facilitating logistical procedures, thereby contributing to the acceleration of goods movement and the reduction of operational costs.

It also highlighted support for initiatives that enhance food security and reinforce the stability of local markets. In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa commended the strong resilience that Qatar's economy demonstrated in the face of regional and international challenges, supported by sound government policies and advanced infrastructure, emphasising the necessity for unremitting public-private cooperation to sustain growth and ensure economic stability.

“The Chamber remains committed to supporting the business community and working with government entities to address challenges, enhance the business environment, and support the national economy,” he stated.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Qatar Central Bank, Mwani Qatar, Qatar Development Bank, and all other government entities that have provided support to the private sector during these circumstances. He also expressed his thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates for the measures they have taken to facilitate land trade between the GCC countries under the current circumstances.

QC Chairman also noted that despite all the pressure on regional and international supply chains, Qatar's import and export activity remained efficient, supported by numerous effective logistical alternatives, particularly the TIR system in coordination with the General Authority of Customs. This has facilitated trade through the land with Saudi Arabia, reduced delays, and ensured the steady flow

of goods, reflecting the strength of Qatar's logistics infrastructure.

Sheikh Khalifa assured that QC continues to represent the private sector by promoting dialogue with relevant stakeholders and supporting initiatives that enhance economic diversification and food security, in line with Qatar National Vision, while reinforcing the competitiveness

of the private sector and sustainable economic development.