Hyderabad: Man Brutally Attacked At Drive-In Over Cool Water Bottle

A young man was brutally attacked by a group at the Bats and Bites drive-in, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, allegedly over a refused cool water bottle. According to the police, the attackers abused the victim, broke his phone, took his bike keys, and beat him up. According to the CCTV video source, the victim sustained serious bleeding injuries and has filed a complaint with LB Nagar Police, who've registered a case and are investigating.

Victim Recounts Assault

The group came to the drive-in at midnight, abused him when he said only normal water was available, and threatened to shut down the drive-in, citing a local Congress leader's connection. According to the victim, "A group came to the drive-in at midnight asking for a cool water bottle. I said we only have normal water, and they immediately abused me using filthy language. They dragged me outside and around six to seven people attacked me. One of them, Bhargav Reddy, threatened me, saying his brother Shashidhar Reddy, a local Congress leader, would shut down the drive-in. I sustained serious injuries to my head and stomach. I've filed a complaint with LB Nagar Police."

According to a police official, "This incident happened at 2nd midnight, the victim named Prabhas filed a complaint about the matter and we have Investigating about the matter.

Man Kills Wife and Son in Separate Incident

In a separate incident, in March, a man allegedly killed his wife and son and stabbed his daughter over an internal dispute in the Amangal Mandal of Rangareddy district. The daughter is currently undergoing medical treatment after her father reportedly used a knife to attack her.

According to the police, the man killed his wife and son by stabbing them with a knife over family disputes in Rangareddy district on Monday night. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)