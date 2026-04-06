Education Ministry Undersecretary Inspects Admission Tests At Qatar Science And Technology School

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, conducted an inspection visit on Sunday evening, April 5, to the admission test venue for the Qatar Science and Technology School for Girls.

He was accompanied by Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, and Mohammed Ali Kuraib, Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services Affairs. The visit was attended by Mohammed Al Emadi, the school principal, as part of ongoing field follow-up of the admission procedures and to review the level of organizational and technical readiness for the tests.

During the visit, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation reviewed the mechanisms for organizing the tests and the approved procedures, ensuring the application of precise standards in selecting qualified students for specialized academic tracks. This contributes to enhancing the quality of educational outcomes and supports the country's direction toward preparing distinguished national competencies in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

During the visit, His Excellency also met with a number of parents, praising their support for their daughters and encouraging them to enroll in specialized academic tracks, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of scientific fields in building a high-quality professional future.

His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the organizational level of the admission tests, commending the efforts of the team, which contributed to ensuring the efficient conduct of the tests and enhancing the school's readiness to begin its operations from the 2026–2027 academic year, in accordance with the highest quality standards.

Qatar Schools for Science and Technology adopt specific admission criteria, including a minimum score of 80% in Mathematics, Science, and English, in addition to passing admission tests that include Mathematics, English (APTIS), Cognitive Abilities (CAT4), and Arabic, as well as a personal interview aimed at assessing motivation and interest in scientific fields.

Qatar Schools for Science and Technology provide an advanced educational environment based on teaching scientific subjects in English according to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and Advanced Placement (AP) programs, along with specialized applied laboratories in robotics, biomedicine, digital manufacturing, and renewable energy. The schools also offer academic pathways supporting future-oriented fields such as medicine, engineering, computer science, and artificial intelligence, in addition to providing free and safe school transportation covering various regions of the country.

The Qatar School for Science and Technology for Girls is scheduled to begin admitting students from the 2026–2027 academic year, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance high-quality specialized education.