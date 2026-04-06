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Bangladesh Launches Emergency Vaccination Amid Deadly Measles Outbreak
(MENAFN) Bangladesh reports that at least 130 children have died in the past six weeks, including 113 suspected measles deaths and 17 confirmed cases, according to health authorities. In response, officials have initiated an urgent measles-rubella vaccination campaign to curb the outbreak.
The nationwide initiative, starting on Sunday, targets more than 1.3 million children aged six months to under five years across 30 upazilas in 18 high-risk districts. Health officials say the program responds to a rapid rise in suspected infections, with thousands of cases reported in recent weeks.
The campaign operates under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), deploying healthcare workers in the hardest-hit areas, particularly in Northern Bangladesh, to reach vulnerable populations effectively.
Government data shows the outbreak has escalated quickly, with over 7,600 suspected measles cases identified since mid-March. Hundreds of new patients continue to be admitted to hospitals daily. Previous reports estimated around 98 suspected deaths, but updated figures highlight a sharp increase, signaling a worsening public health situation.
Experts warn that measles, one of the most contagious viral diseases, spreads rapidly in communities with low vaccination coverage, especially among young children.
The nationwide initiative, starting on Sunday, targets more than 1.3 million children aged six months to under five years across 30 upazilas in 18 high-risk districts. Health officials say the program responds to a rapid rise in suspected infections, with thousands of cases reported in recent weeks.
The campaign operates under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), deploying healthcare workers in the hardest-hit areas, particularly in Northern Bangladesh, to reach vulnerable populations effectively.
Government data shows the outbreak has escalated quickly, with over 7,600 suspected measles cases identified since mid-March. Hundreds of new patients continue to be admitted to hospitals daily. Previous reports estimated around 98 suspected deaths, but updated figures highlight a sharp increase, signaling a worsening public health situation.
Experts warn that measles, one of the most contagious viral diseases, spreads rapidly in communities with low vaccination coverage, especially among young children.
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