Baku Metro Decorates Trains For Arrival Of New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Baku Metropolitan CJSC has started a series of events on the
occasion of December 31 World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the
arrival of the New Year, Azernews reports.
Holiday-themed events began with the installation of pine trees
decorated with various toys in the vestibules of Icherishehar, 28
May, Sahil, Elmlar Akademiasi, Avtovazhzal, and Memar Ajami
stations.
According to tradition, holiday music is played in one of the
trains. The front part of this train, which runs on different
routes every day, is decorated with symbols of December 31 - World
Azerbaijani Solidarity Day, and the sides are decorated with
symbols of the New Year.
Until the first days of the New Year, the decorated train will
run on the lines, and Christmas trees will be at the stations.
Baku Metropolitan has concluded the preparation of the events,
which are welcomed by its passengers every time on the occasion of
December 31 - Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.
The events with a rich program include the demonstration of retro
carriages at the Icherisheher station, the cheerful New Year show,
and concert programs at 4 stations. Another one has been added to
this year's holiday events. An exhibition dedicated to the New Year
will also be opened at Icherisheher station.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107657799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.