Baku Metro Decorates Trains For Arrival Of New Year

Baku Metropolitan CJSC has started a series of events on the occasion of December 31 World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the arrival of the New Year, Azernews reports.

Holiday-themed events began with the installation of pine trees decorated with various toys in the vestibules of Icherishehar, 28 May, Sahil, Elmlar Akademiasi, Avtovazhzal, and Memar Ajami stations.

According to tradition, holiday music is played in one of the trains. The front part of this train, which runs on different routes every day, is decorated with symbols of December 31 - World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day, and the sides are decorated with symbols of the New Year.

Until the first days of the New Year, the decorated train will run on the lines, and Christmas trees will be at the stations.

Baku Metropolitan has concluded the preparation of the events, which are welcomed by its passengers every time on the occasion of December 31 - Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year. The events with a rich program include the demonstration of retro carriages at the Icherisheher station, the cheerful New Year show, and concert programs at 4 stations. Another one has been added to this year's holiday events. An exhibition dedicated to the New Year will also be opened at Icherisheher station.