Agency Alerts Consumers To Be Careful When Reading Labels Of Sugary Foods

The Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSA) has urged
consumers to be vigilant when buying products containing sugar, Azernews reports.
The AFSA urges consumers to carefully read the information on
the labels of sugar-containing products.
"It should be remembered that the label indicates the amount of
sugar for every 100mg or 100ml of the product. Thus, consumers can
calculate how much sugar they will eventually consume with these
products," the report said.
The agency emphasised that some products contain glucose,
fructose, dextrose, maltose, or syrup instead of regular sugar,
which is also indicated on the label: "All these are varieties of
sugar. It is advisable to buy products with lower sugar content by
comparing similar products."
The AFSA said that sugar consumption in excess causes obesity,
tooth decay, type II diabetes, heart disease, and atherosclerosis,
and increases the risk of cancer.
"Taking all this into account, the World Health Organisation
recommends reducing the daily sugar intake for adults and children
to about 25 grams (6 teaspoons)," the APBA said.
