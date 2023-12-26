Awqaf Ministry Holds Training Courses For 2,000 Imams, Preachers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Religious Call (Da'wah) and Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has concluded courses of the“Paths and Lighthouses” programmmes for the year 2023, which is organised and supervised by the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences, and honoured 130 distinguished trainees from Imams, preachers, muezzins, Sharia muftis, memorisers of the Holy Qur'an, and Ruqyahs (remedial or healing invocation), who passed the courses.

The participants were honoured during a ceremony held under the patronage of Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim.

Majed Ziyara spoke on behalf of the participants of the courses and said,“Today we have turned a bright page of hard work, perseverance, and diligence in seeking Islamic knowledge throughout the year, and we all hope for the continuation of this development, qualification, and acquisition of various scientific, legal, and administrative skills.”

He thanked the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for his sponsorship of the scientific programmes and supporting the rehabilitation and development programmes for all employees in the Ministry. He also thanked all the teachers and trainers who presented these programmes and scientific courses and made excellent efforts to convey the messages.

Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber, Director of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, said the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences held 73 courses, seminars and scientific meetings this year, from which more than 2,000 trainees who hold Sharia jobs in the Ministry benefited within the Pathways and Lighthouses programme, which aims to develop cognitive, Sharia and administrative paths for them.

He congratulated the participants for having this good and blessed path.“Congratulations to us and to you on these scientific paths that leads to a Paradise as wide as the heavens and the earth.”

Omar Al Ruwaili, Head of the Institute for Da'wah and Islamic Sciences, explained that the courses organised by the Institute throughout this year included: Five courses for memorisers, from which about 400 Quranic teachers benefited. They included: a course on the art of dealing with students and ways to make them love Qur'an reading to develop the skill of memorisation, from which 33 teachers benefited in addition to a course on methods of teaching the Qur'an, from which 122 teachers benefited.

Administrative path for teachers of the Qur'an, in which 33 teachers participated; while 'Methods of Teaching the Qur'an' benefited 122 teachers. The administrative track for teachers of the Qur'an benefited 135 teachers, a course on Tajweed and methods for improving performance benefited 74 teachers, and a course on the art of managing Quranic circles for teachers of the Holy Qur'an benefited 45 teachers.

Courses for Imams included two courses to qualify new Qatari Imams. Each course included three subjects in tajweed, jurisprudence, and doctrine to develop the legal path, from which more than 560 new Qatari Imams benefited.

Courses for muezzins included a training course for the new Qatari muezzin, which included tajweed, jurisprudence, and doctrine to develop the legal path, benefiting about 303 new Qatari muezzins.

Courses for preachers included 'A modern terminology course for Qatari preachers', in which seven Qatari preachers participated; three lectures in participation with external parties benefited 278 preachers, in cooperation with the National Human Rights Committee; 10 courses in developing rhetorical skills in partnership with the Al Jazeera Media Institute, from which 148 orators benefited; and 10 courses in developing research and electronic graduation skills for preachers, from which 80 preachers benefited.

In addition, the following courses were also organised: A course related to Haj, which was attended by 20 Haj guides; and a forum and course for preachers working in the Guidance Department of the Dawa Department, from which 48 preachers benefited.

The legal Ruqyah course benefited 14 certified legal Ruqyahs (remedial or healing invocation).

Sharia specialist course accredited by the Ministry, from which 10 Ruqya remedial benefited. Two meetings were held for the Ministry's Sharia muftis. The first meeting was attended by 44 muftis, and the second meeting was attended by 50 muftis.