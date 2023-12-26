Empowering Cultural Exchange: Kickstarter Campaign Launches For English

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

This amazing Kickstarter campaign aims at fostering cultural exchange through the creation of high-quality English-Chinese bilingual books. The campaign, initiated by JKTDesignsCo, seeks to bridge linguistic and cultural gaps, providing readers with a unique and immersive experience that celebrates the beauty of language diversity.

Project Overview: The Kickstarter campaign, titled "Numbers- English and Chinese Bilingual Book (3 Dialects)," aims to fund the creation of a series of captivating bilingual books that cater to both English and Chinese-speaking audiences. These books will cover a range of genres, including children's literature, fiction, and non-fiction, ensuring a diverse and enriching reading experience for all age groups.

Why Bilingual Books? Bilingual books offer a powerful tool for language learning, cultural appreciation, and mutual understanding. By presenting content in both English and Chinese, readers can engage with the material in their preferred language while simultaneously exploring and appreciating the nuances of the other. This dual-language approach not only enhances language skills but also promotes cross-cultural awareness and fosters a sense of unity in our global community.

Campaign Goals: The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $3000 by December 31, 2023 to cover the costs of writing, translation, illustration, printing, and distribution of the bilingual books. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to pre-order the books at special discounted rates, receive exclusive behind-the-scenes updates, and even have their names featured in the acknowledgments as a testament to their support for cultural exchange.

Founder's Statement: Jennifer Te, the visionary behind the project, expressed enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, "Language is a powerful tool that connects us all. Through this Kickstarter campaign, we hope to create a collection of bilingual books that not only entertain but also serve as a catalyst for understanding and appreciating different cultures. We believe that by breaking down language barriers, we can build bridges of harmony and unity."

How to Support: To support the "Bilingual Book" Kickstarter campaign, visit the campaign page at . Every contribution brings us one step closer to making these bilingual books a reality and promoting a world where diverse cultures coexist harmoniously.

About the author: Jennifer is a Chinese Cambodian mom who is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and language diversity through innovative and engaging literary projects. She is committed to creating content that transcends borders and fosters a deeper understanding of the world we share.



