Christmas Celebration Turns Tragic: Beyonce's Childhood Home In Houston Catches Fire On Dec 25 Morning

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Beyoncé's childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, though the family living there escaped safely fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported.“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the newspaperé Knowles' family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood was built in 1946.A messages sent to Beyoncé's publicist was not immediately returned late Monday cause of the blaze was under investigation.
