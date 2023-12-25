Partisans Expose Another Russian Command Post In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans have discovered another Russian command post located in the village of Novo-ozerne, Yevpatoriya district of temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to a social media report by the ATESH

guerilla movement, Ukrinform reports.

"Our assets were able to once again breach security at the former ammunition depot in the village of Novo-ozerne, Yevpatoriya district. As a result, a new command post of the Russian troops was located, as evidenced by the presence of a command and staff vehicle and multiple vehicles with civil license plates parked on the premises," the report reads.

It is noted that several units of military hardware were redeployed to the said location in the last few days, apparently in order to replenish the losses of the Russian group in the south of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian guerillas operating in occupied Crimea recorded at the Yevpatoria railway station up to 15 Soviet-era 2S1 Gvozdika howitzers being shipped by rail.