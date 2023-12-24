(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Mariott International announced it has begun constructing a Ritz-Carlton in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The luxury property will feature 195 guestrooms, including 34 suites, and is set to be launched in 2026. Diriyah is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site at At-Turaif. Pictured, a rendering of the Ritz-Carlton. Marriott International.

Amenities in the hotel will include a specialty restaurant, an all-day dining venue, meeting rooms, outdoor pools, a spa and a fitness center.

Tourism in Diriyah has been very crucial for Saudi Arabia as the kingdom steadily diversifies its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

In January, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund designated Diriyah as its fifth giga-project after the NEOM, Red Sea Development Project, Qiddiya and Roshn.

Earlier this month, DGDA introduced the Wadi Safar project, which is set to become an oasis in the metropolis of Riyadh, hosting three resorts: Six Senses, Aman and Oberoi. The area also hosts a newly completed Eastern Gate, the Wadi Safar Experience Center and the upcoming Royal Diriyah Golf Club, designed by the Greg Norman.

The information is from newspaper Arab News.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

The post A Ritz-Carlton in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, to launch in 2026 appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .