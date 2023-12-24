Mohammed Rafi Birth Anniversary: 6 Heart-Touching Songs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohammed Rafi, one of the legendary playback singers in Indian cinema, has rendered numerous soul-stirring melodies. Here are six heart-touching songs sung by Mohammed Rafi.

6 heart-touching songs by the music legend

This soulful melody from the film 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' (1960) expresses the beauty of love, comparing the beloved to the full moon.



Featured in 'Heer Raanjha' (1970), this poignant song reflects on the transient nature of life and the world's illusions.



From the film 'Guide' (1965), this melancholic track depicts the melancholy of unfulfilled love. Rafi's emotive rendition beautifully expresses the pain of separation and longing.

This enchanting song from 'Arzoo' (1965) captures the essence of adoration for the beloved. Rafi's mesmerizing vocals combined with the melody create a mesmerizing romantic aura.

This iconic song from 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970) portrays the trials and tribulations of life. Rafi's emotive rendition beautifully encapsulates the complexities of life's journey.

From the classic 'Abhimaan' (1973), this song celebrates the beauty of marital love. Rafi's heartfelt rendition brings out the essence of affection and devotion between partners.