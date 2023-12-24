               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mohammed Rafi Birth Anniversary: 6 Heart-Touching Songs


12/24/2023 4:00:35 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohammed Rafi, one of the legendary playback singers in Indian cinema, has rendered numerous soul-stirring melodies. Here are six heart-touching songs sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Mohammed Rafi birth anniversary

6 heart-touching songs by the music legend

'Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho'

This soulful melody from the film 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' (1960) expresses the beauty of love, comparing the beloved to the full moon.

'Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil'

Featured in 'Heer Raanjha' (1970), this poignant song reflects on the transient nature of life and the world's illusions.

'Din Dhal Jaye Haye'

From the film 'Guide' (1965), this melancholic track depicts the melancholy of unfulfilled love. Rafi's emotive rendition beautifully expresses the pain of separation and longing.

'Ae Phoolon Ki Rani'

This enchanting song from 'Arzoo' (1965) captures the essence of adoration for the beloved. Rafi's mesmerizing vocals combined with the melody create a mesmerizing romantic aura.

'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan'

This iconic song from 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970) portrays the trials and tribulations of life. Rafi's emotive rendition beautifully encapsulates the complexities of life's journey.

'Teri Bindiya Re'

From the classic 'Abhimaan' (1973), this song celebrates the beauty of marital love. Rafi's heartfelt rendition brings out the essence of affection and devotion between partners.

MENAFN24122023007385015968ID1107652659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search