'Main Atal Hoon': Pankaj Tripathi's Sharp-Witted Reply To Journalist Demanding Kashmir Goes Viral - Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the recent release of the 'Main Atal Hoon' movie trailer, starring Pankaj Tripathi and directed by the acclaimed Ravi Jadhav, one scene is creating a buzz across social media platforms. Pankaj Tripathi steps into the shoes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister, writer, and Bharat Ratna recipient.

With the film hitting theaters on January 19, a snippet from the trailer has become a talking point online. This specific scene showcases Pankaj Tripathi as Vajpayee, taking a stand against the now-revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. What adds a touch of humor to the situation is a journalist expressing her willingness to marry Atal, with the condition that he compromises on the Kashmir issue. Vajpayee's witty response, asking for Pakistan as part of the dowry, adds a delightful twist to the narrative. This moment is inspired by Vajpayee's historic visit to Lahore in 1999. The viral video takes a light-hearted turn with the inclusion of the song 'Moye Moye' towards the end.









Unveiled on December 20, the 'Main Atal Hoon' trailer provides a glimpse into Atal Bihari Vajpayee's early days, from his youth to his impactful political career. Directed by Ravi Jadhav and co-written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Audiences can look forward to discovering various aspects of Vajpayee's life on the big screen come January 19, 2024.

