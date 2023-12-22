Customs, Tax Authorities Launch Interconnected E-Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) and the General Tax Authority (GTA) have announced the launch of the interconnection between their electronic services, as part of the efforts to facilitate procedures for business owners and benefit from the development of the digital infrastructure in Qatar.

The interconnection launch announcement comes to achieve automation and integration of procedures, with the aim of providing the best services to taxpayers and facilitating quick access to the available e-services, through the Qatar Clearance Single Window 'Al Nadeeb' and 'Dhareeba Tax Portal'.

On this occasion, GAC Chairman Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal said:“We are pleased to announce this e-connection between customs and tax services, as part of our vision to leverage technology and provide advanced and effective services. This interconnection reflects our commitment to improving customer experience with our services, which contributes to achieving integration and facilitation of procedures.”

“The new step enhances the effectiveness of government digital services, contributes significantly to accelerating customs clearance processes, and reflects the authorities' commitment to improving customer and taxpayer experience, which constitutes a step towards a future that contributes to strengthening the State of Qatar's position as an innovative destination in the field of advanced technology and digital services, and the business environment in all economic sectors,” he added.

GTA President Ahmed bin Eisa Al Mohannadi stressed that this step comes in the context of efforts aimed at achieving fruitful cooperation in the fields of customs and tax services and providing the best services, in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The two authorities agreed to develop the e-services provided through the e-link between 'Dhareeba Tax Portal', and the Customs Clearance System 'Al Nadeeb', in order to exchange information and statistics immediately, and develop Al Nadeeb System to harmonize the provisions and collection of Excise Tax,” he stated.

He added:“The interconnection between customs and tax e-services comes within the national strategy for digital transformation, and efforts to improve the user experience of government services and strengthens the State of Qatar's position as one of the innovative and technologically advanced destinations, for a more effective and smooth future for business. It also promotes digital cooperation and integration to achieve sustainable and comprehensive improvement of government services, and a future vision for an overarching digital transformation in the tax and customs sectors and stimulating the overall development of all daily life aspects, thereby contributing to building a more effective and diversified future for the national economy.”