Mimicry Row: BJP Burns Effigy Of Rahul Gandhi In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 21 (IANS) BJP workers in Goa burnt the effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row on Thursday.

A controversy had erupted on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of the Parliament against suspension of opposition MPs. Rahul Gandhi could be seen filming the act.

BJP supporters and leaders took to the streets in Goa on Thursday as a mark of protest, raising slogans against the opposition.

BJP General Secretary Damodar Naik said the opposition has insulted Jagdeep Dhankhar by making mimicking him.

“Rahul Gandhi made a video of the incident on his mobile phone. It was a shameful act,” Naik said, adding that such behaviour doesn't suit any leader.

According to Naik, Rahul Gandhi should have asked the Trinamool MP to stop the mimicry.

“People should show Rahul Gandhi his place,” he said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that they staged a protest in Panjim against the 'shameful and unparliamentary' antics of opposition MPs towards the Vice President of India, "which has brought disrespect to the temple of democracy".

“What could not happen in the last 60 years has happened during the BJP rule. I am confident that the BJP will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year,” he said.

Khaunte also said that the INDIA bloc will 'END' soon.

“The Parliament and Assemblies are there to discuss the issues of the public. Only those who don't know how to behave as the opposition do such dramas,” Khaunte said.

--IANS

sbk/arm