Russia's Tinkoff Business Launches Currency Transfers To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Tinkoff Business
has launched currency transfers to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil,
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports via the bank.
Business clients can make incoming and outgoing payments in
Azerbaijani manat (AZN), Belarusian rubles (BYN), Brazilian real
(BRL), Kyrgyz soms (KGS) and Tajik somoni (TJS). Now Russian
companies can send payments to business partners in the new
national currencies and not lose interest due to double
conversion.
In addition, Tinkoff Business clients can now make foreign
currency payments in yuan to China and 33 other destinations, as
well as to India in Indian rupees, to Armenia in Armenian drams, to
Kazakhstan in Kazakh tenge, and to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in US
dollars.
Tinkoff, one of the world's largest and most profitable
independent digital banks, is part of London-listed TCS Group
Holding PLC, Russia's digital provider of financial and lifestyle
services. Tinkoff Business serves the needs of SMEs and large
businesses.
