Indonesian Delegation Explores Irbid's Commercial Opportunities To Boost Trade Exchange Volume

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation of Indonesian businesspeople on Tuesday checked on Irbid's available commercial opportunities, which have the potential of increasing the trade exchange volume.

During a meeting with the delegates, Acting Chairman of the Irbid Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Mahmoud Rashdan stressed the“deep-rooted” Jordanian-Indonesian friendship relations at all levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rashdan praised Indonesia's stances in support of Jordan's stance aimed at halting the Israeli brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and means of finding opportunities for establishing regional peace, which is based on restoring Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish their independent state.



The delegates called for holding joint and specialised exhibitions to boost the knowledge of the two countries' businesspeople on investment opportunities.

The delegates said that Jordan's imports from Indonesia should not solely be limited to fish and wood; adding that Indonesia's imports from Jordan should not be limited to potash.

Rashdan said that the trade balance is in support of Indonesia, with a difference of $200 million out of the volume of bilateral trade that amounts to approximately $1 billion.

He pointed out that Jordan's production of fish does not exceed 5 per cent of the volume of consumption, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation in this realm with“competitive and encouraging” varieties and prices.

For their part, Director of Import and Export at the Indonesian Ministry of Trade Aksamil Khair and Commercial Attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Amman Alfan Amiruddin conveyed their country's aspiration to expand the existing trade with the Kingdom.



They also referred to the“strong, historic” relations between Amman and Jakarta and their shared stances regarding regional issues, primarly the Palestinian cause.

The two Indonesian officials stressed Indonesian government's rejection of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, stressing need to halt it as soon as possible and enable humanitarian aid to reach the Gaza Strip.

They also expressed readiness to acquaint Indonesian businesspeople with Irbid's“promising” investment opportunities and collaborate to hold multiple specialised joint exhibitions and exchange visits, aimed to increase trade volume exchange in more than one sector.

Describing Jordan as one of the“most stable and secure” countries, Khair and Amiruddin said that this situation serves to provide an“attractive and stimulating” investment environment for Indonesian businesspeople to establish joint projects with their counterparts in Jordan and Irbid in particular.