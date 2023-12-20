Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sworn In As Kuwait's New Emir

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuwait City, Dec 21 (IANS) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially assumed the role of Emir of Kuwait, taking an oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

He succeeds the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86 on December 16. Sheikh Mishal is the 17th ruler of the oil-rich Gulf state.

In his speech to the parliament, Sheikh Mishal on Wednesday emphasised "the importance of accountability within the framework of the law" for actions that neglect the interests of the citizens, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the speech, the 83-year-old Emir also urged a review of the current situation in terms of security, economy, and living standards, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Gulf and international cooperation.

According to Kuwait's constitution, the Emir must take the oath before the Parliament before assuming his powers.

