Somalia Receives 2Nd Batch Of Humanitarian Aid Shipments From Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Somalia on Wednesday received the second batch of humanitarian aid shipments from Türkiye, which will be distributed to those affected by the country's recent heavy floods caused by El Nino phenomena, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) received the humanitarian aid shipments sent by the Turkish Red Crescent.

The shipment was handed over to the head of the Red Crescent Somalia office in Mogadishu by Turkish Deputy Ambassador to Somalia Ismail Emre at a ceremony held in the capital Mogadishu.

The humanitarian food package will help Somalis affected by the country's recent flooding.

“This aid is aimed to be distributed to the needy facing difficulties across the country,” SoDMA Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim, who received the shipment, said, expressing gratitude to Türkiye for its support in the challenging time.

The aid is the second shipment from the Turkish Red Crescent to arrive in the Horn of Africa nation since flood relief began in mid-October of this year.

Extreme floods caused by El Nino phenomena have wreaked havoc in Somalia, displacing over 750,000 people and overall affecting over 2 million inhabitants of the country.

The floods have also killed more than 100 people in the worst affected areas, including Baidoa, the administrative capital of Somalia's south-western state, one of the flood's epicenters.

Last month, the Somali government declared the floods a "national state of emergency."