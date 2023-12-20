Somalia Receives 2Nd Batch Of Humanitarian Aid Shipments From Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Somalia on Wednesday received the second batch of humanitarian
aid shipments from Türkiye, which will be distributed to those
affected by the country's recent heavy floods caused by El Nino
phenomena, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) received
the humanitarian aid shipments sent by the Turkish Red
Crescent.
The shipment was handed over to the head of the Red Crescent
Somalia office in Mogadishu by Turkish Deputy Ambassador to Somalia
Ismail Emre at a ceremony held in the capital Mogadishu.
The humanitarian food package will help Somalis affected by the
country's recent flooding.
“This aid is aimed to be distributed to the needy facing
difficulties across the country,” SoDMA Commissioner Mahamuud
Moallim, who received the shipment, said, expressing gratitude to
Türkiye for its support in the challenging time.
The aid is the second shipment from the Turkish Red Crescent to
arrive in the Horn of Africa nation since flood relief began in
mid-October of this year.
Extreme floods caused by El Nino phenomena have wreaked havoc in
Somalia, displacing over 750,000 people and overall affecting over
2 million inhabitants of the country.
The floods have also killed more than 100 people in the worst
affected areas, including Baidoa, the administrative capital of
Somalia's south-western state, one of the flood's epicenters.
Last month, the Somali government declared the floods a
"national state of emergency."
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107635471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.