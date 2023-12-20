Almost 20,000 Killed By Israel Since October 7 In West Bank And Gaza Strip, Mainly Children: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /

The Ministry of Health said today that the Israeli war machine killed 19,902 Palestinians and more than 55,000 were wounded, mainly women and children, since the start of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7.

It said in its daily report that 19,600 were killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, and that more than 55,000 were wounded, while the number of those killed in the West Bank was 302, adding that the vast majority of them, or 70%, were women and children, while thousands are still missing.

The Ministry said that about 310 health workers were killed, in addition to 35 civil defense members, 97 journalists, and 136 staff in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

It pointed out that the number of internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip is estimated at 1.9 million people, or about 90% of the population, and about 1.2 million of these displaced people have been registered in 154 UNRWA facilities throughout the Gaza Strip, including one million people registered in 94 UNRWA shelter centers. in the south.